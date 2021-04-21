Asante Kotoko threaten GFA with CAS after ruling on Maxwell Konadu’s case

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko has expressed their disagreement with the Ghana Football Association's decision ordering the club to pay an amount totalling US$41,000 to former Coach, Maxwell Konadu.

The issue relates to coach Konadu reporting the club to the Player Status Committee of the GFA for wrongful dismissal.



In their ruling, the Committee explained declined the request of Maxwell Konadu seeking $60,000 in damages and legal costs.



Instead, they ordered Asante Kotoko to pay the former Coach $36,000 as residual salary, GH¢30,000 as outstanding signing on fee, and a further GH¢2000 as an outstanding winning bonus.



In its statement, Asante Kotoko indicated that they disagree with the ruling and plan to exhaust all legal remedies available, even if it means proceeding to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Asante Kotoko sacked Maxwell Konadu in December 2017, after CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah unilaterally terminates his contract.



The aggrieved coach decided to take the matter to the Player Status Committee to seek relief for wrongful dismissal.



