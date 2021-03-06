Asante Kotoko to make new signings in the ongoing transfer window - Coach Johnson Smith

Coach Johnson Smith

Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith has disclosed that the team will be making new signings in the ongoing transfer window.

Kotoko's one transfer market ban was lifted by the Ghana Football Association’s Player Status Committee on Wednesday, March 3.



Asante Kotoko were dealt a heavy blow by the Player Status Committee in January following the committee’s decision to sanction the Kumasi-based outfit from making new signings until the summer of 2022.



The club made an appeal and had the decision reversed by the Ghana FA Player Status Committee.

Johnson Smith in his post-match interview after the defeat to Elmina Sharks indicated that his side will make new signings to strengthen the team's attack after the ban has been lifted.



"The movement of my players was a problem. We have only one striker and we have to beef up our striking department. We can withstand every pressure. This is the league and we must still fight on," Smith said in response to the ban lifted by the Ghana FA Player Status Committee.



The second window opened on February 16 and will shut at 11:59 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.