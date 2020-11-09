Ashanti Gold defender Kwadwo Amoako gets late Black Stars invitation for Sudan game

AshantiGold SC defender Kwadwo Amoako

Ashanti Gold SC defender Kwadwo Amoako has been handed a late call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the Sudan games.

Ghana faces Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications double header with the first encounter on Thursday 12 November 2020 in Cape Coast.



The reverse fixture will come off five days later in Omdurman, Sudan.



Amoako was included in Ghana's squad for the same games in March 2020 but the matches were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The highly-rated right back was instrumental for Ashanti Gold in the Ghana Premier League last season before it was terminated.



He made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Miners having excelled in all of them.