Ashantigold assistant coach slams 'incompetent' head coach

Ashgold coach Milovan Cirkovic

Ashantigold SC assistant coach Thomas Duah has taken a swipe at his head coach, Milovan Cirkovic after the miners stalemate against Hearts of Oak.

The miners held the Phobians to a 2-2 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday and Duah, who is not impressed with his outfits inability to win after two matches in the Ghana Premier League says he would have gotten six points from the club’s opening two fixtures if he was the head coach.



He observed, the head coach knows nothing about football and is only doing try and error at the club since he took charge.



“Our head coach knows nothing about football. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s doing try and error. He is not on top of his job”, he told Kessben FM in Kumasi.

He further more stated that, credit should be given to him when the Yellow and Blacks play good Football.



“I deserve the credit when the team is playing well and today i will warn him at the training grounds. He should be careful with his speeches”, he added



The Miners have two points from two games this season so far in the Ghana Premier League.