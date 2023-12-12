Asisat Oshoala's steals show at CAF Awards with powerful message

Nigeria Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala delivered a powerful message after she was crowned the Confederation of African Football Women's Player of the Year for the 5th time.

The Barcelona women's player once again won the CAF Award beating Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa and Barbara Banda of Zambia in the 2023 Women's Player of the Year category.



In her heartfelt acceptance speech during the CAF Awards, the 29-year-old emphasized Africa's potential to win the FIFA World Cup, drawing inspiration from the remarkable performances of both male and female teams in recent tournaments.



She urged African football federations to unite and collaborate to become a bigger force on the global stage.



"I urge all the federations in Africa, to please and please come together," an emotional Oshoala said.



"Let's work together and build our continent. Let's make it the best in the world, it is very possible. It happened at the last World Cup, the men's World Cup, and we saw what happened. We shocked the world.

"In the last women's World Cup, all the teams that represented Africa in Australia, we made history and I believe for the next World Cup we can do better.



"We can do better and we can win it for sure because at the end of the day if we don't support each other nobody will come down to Africa to support us."



The awards gala also celebrated Morocco's historic achievement as the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year.



