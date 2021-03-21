Athletes should be rewarded just like footballers - GOC President

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo-Mensah, has made a strong case for national athletes to be paid the same remuneration as footballers who play for the national team.

Payment of national athletes has become a problem for national federations who even lack funds for their team to compete at international competitions.



However, in the midst of these, the government under the Ministry of Youth and Sports has committed so many funds to football to ensure players are well compensated when they represent Ghana at the global stages.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Ben Nunoo-Mensah noted that athletes are more concerned about winning laurels for the country than demanding an increase in their purse.



“The athletes in the least finance sports have come to accept that we are sacrificing for Ghana because there is a need to die for Ghana,” the GOC stated on the Sports Check show.



He added, “So for them, money has not been the dictate of how well they perform. For them, the passion or the fact that I’m representing Ghana is enough for them.”

He however urged the government not to overlook the plight of athletes because they sometimes get discouraged when they are not rewarded for their efforts.



He said, “We should not take it for granted because if they are competing for Ghana and when they realize that other disciplines are doing same but the athletes are getting $7,000 they become very discouraged.”



“It is these same athletes who go out there for the past few years and ensure that they win laurels for the country.”



Watch video below



