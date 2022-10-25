0
Menu
Sports

Athletic Bilbao consider lowering the release clause of Inaki Williams to attract suitors

Inaki Williams 220522 Inaction G 1050 Inaki Williams

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Athletic Bilbao are looking for a way out of a difficult financial situation caused by the impact of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

To solve the problem, club president Jon Uriarte is considering reducing the salaries of players who are on large wages.

The move is set to affect Black Stars striker Inaki Williams who currently receives a 7 million per year salary.

Sources have reported that the top hierarchy of Athletic Bilbao led by President Jon Uriate are reviewing the contract of the big brother of the Williams brother and could soon invite him to the table for discussions on cutting down his wage.

If this happens, he is likely to sign a new contract that will end sooner than the current contract which expires in 2028.

The other alternative for Athletic Bilbao is that the club is looking to reduce the release clause of the in-form forward to ensure suitors are able to afford him.

The club believes if it makes money off the top player, it will better the finances of Inaki Williams.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC