Athletic Bilbao consider lowering the release clause of Inaki Williams to attract suitors

Inaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao are looking for a way out of a difficult financial situation caused by the impact of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

To solve the problem, club president Jon Uriarte is considering reducing the salaries of players who are on large wages.



The move is set to affect Black Stars striker Inaki Williams who currently receives a 7 million per year salary.



Sources have reported that the top hierarchy of Athletic Bilbao led by President Jon Uriate are reviewing the contract of the big brother of the Williams brother and could soon invite him to the table for discussions on cutting down his wage.

If this happens, he is likely to sign a new contract that will end sooner than the current contract which expires in 2028.



The other alternative for Athletic Bilbao is that the club is looking to reduce the release clause of the in-form forward to ensure suitors are able to afford him.



The club believes if it makes money off the top player, it will better the finances of Inaki Williams.