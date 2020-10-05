Atletico Madrid confident Thomas Partey will stay at the club

Thomas Partey, Black Stars midfielder

Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is likely to remain at the Wanda Metropolitan for the 2020/21 season unless his release clause is triggered by an interested party before the summer transfer window closes later today.

The 26-year-old had been linked with a move away from the Spanish club with Arsenal reported to be his next destination throughout the summer.



Partey had a release clause of 50 million euros and any club interested in the Ghanaian International will have to pay that amount to sign him.



Atletico Madrid were keen on seeing the 27-year old stay at the club hence were not ready to negotiate his release clause with any interested club.



Partey was heavily linked with a move to other European giants such as PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea in the transfer window but Arsenal who had made the Ghanaian their top transfer target failed to make a bid to sign him.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Partey is staying at Atletico



“Atletico Madrid have no intention to start any negotiation for Thomas Partey as reported in June. It’s a 50m release clause to be paid immediately or nothing. Atleti board is still convinced he’s not going to leave the club in the next two days”.



Meanwhile, Ghanaian duo Kwadwo Asamoah and Christian Atsu are set to join new clubs before the transfer window shuts later today.



The duo has been surplus to requirement in their respective teams and may have to look for play opportunities elsewhere.