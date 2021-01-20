Attamah, Ackah feature as Kayserispor stun Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey

Joseph Attamah Larweh joins his mates to celebrate

Ghanaian duo Joseph Attamah Larweh and Yaw Ackah were in action as Turkish super Lig strugglers Kayserispor stunned champions Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday night.

Attamah lasted the entire duration and was pivotal in the heart of midfield as Kayserispor neutralized the threat from Basaksehir.



Meanwhile, youngster Yaw Ackah replaced Gustavo Campanharo in the final minute of the game.

Romanian forward Denis Alibec scored at either side of half time to secure victory for Kayserispor at the Kadir Haas Stadium.



The victory lifts Kayserispor to 17th on the 21 team league table.