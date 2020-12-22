1
Attamah Lawerh feature for Kayserispor in defeat to Antalyaspor

Tue, 22 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Lawerh was in action for Kayserispor on Monday evening when the team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The defender who excels when played as a midfielder has been in blistering form in the ongoing 2020/2021 football season even though his club is not enjoying the best of spells.

Yesterday, Joseph Attamah Lawerh was called when Kayserispor locked horns with Antalyaspor for a matchday 13 fixture of the Turkish Super Lig campaign.

The midfielder had a decent outing in the midfield of the park but his efforts could not save his team from suffering a defeat in the away game.

On the matchday, goals from Amilton da Silva and Fredy handed Antalyaspor the 2-0 win.

This season, Joseph Attamah Lawerh has featured in 10 games for Kayserispor and will be key if the team will survive relegation at the end of the season.

