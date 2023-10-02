Austrian-born Ghanaian defender Samson Baidoo receives maiden call-up

Samson Baidoo

Red Bull Salzburg defender, Samson Baidoo has earned his maiden call-up to the Austrian national team ahead of their UEFA Europe qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan slated for Friday, October 13 and Monday, October 16, 2023 respectively.

Born in Austria to Ghanaian parents, the 19-year-old defender represented Austria at youth levels, having featured for the U15, 16, 17 and 18.



The enterprising defender was handed his first call-up by Ralf Rangnick, having excelled at the youth levels.



Baidoo has been one of the outstanding players for Salzburg in the 2023/23 Austrian Bundesliga, having featured in six games and registered two assists already for the reigning champions.



He has also played a game in the UEFA Champions League and the Austrian Cup.



Despite earning 23 caps and a goal at the youth level, Samson Baidoo is equally eligible to represent Ghana at the senior level.

He is likely to make his debut when Austria host Belgium in the match day six UEFA Euro qualifiers at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Friday, October 13.



