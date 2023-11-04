Aziz Yakubu scores and provides assist in Wuhan Three Towns win over Changchun Yatai

Aziz Yakubu

Ghanaian forward, Abdul Aziz Yakubu was on target for Wuhan Three Towns in the final game of the Chinese Super League.

The Rio Ave loanee also provided an assist in the seven-goal thriller against Changchun Yatai on Saturday morning.



The host opened the scoring after just seven minutes through Jores Okore but Yakubu responded ten minutes later, finishing a brilliant assist from Davidson.



Yiming Liu gave the visitors the lead nine minutes later before the Ghanaian forward found He Chao as Wuhan Three Towns extended their lead.

Xie Pengfei made it 4-1 for the former champions with five minutes remaining to half-time.



After the break, the host fought back to reduce the deficit through Peter Zulj and Tan Long but it was not enough to earn them at least a point.



Wuhan Three Towns ended the season in seventh place with Abdul Aziz emerging the club's top scorer in the league with 15 goals.