BBC pundit praises Thomas Partey for Arsenal’s heavy win over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

BBC pundit Glenn Murray lauded Thomas Partey’s performance against Nottingham Forest, saying the Arsenal midfielder “completely ran the show" in the Premier League clash.

Partey registered his name on the scoresheet in Arsenal’s thumping win over Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.



The midfielder started and lasted the entire duration as the Gunners cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory over their opponent at the Emirate Stadium on Sunday.



The former Atletico Madrid star scored his sides’ fourth goal to propel the club to an emphatic win.



Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Ødegaard and Reiss Nelson’s brace ensured the Gunners pick all points at stake on home hurt.

“The team has been exceptional. Shootout to Reiss Nelson who came on as an early substitute and got two goals and an assist,” Murray said on BBC Radio 5 Live.



“Everything that’s happened for Arsenal has come through Thomas Partey.”



Partey has two spectacular goals this season, after scoring his first early this month in the north London derby against Tottenham.



The 29-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for Arsenal this season, scoring two goals in 9 Premier League games.