Baba Iddrisu named in Mallorca's squad for Real Madrid

Ghana international Baba Iddrisu has been named in the RCD Mallorca squad to face Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga this evening.

The club is battling relegation and will face a daunting task when the visit the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium to take on the Los Blancos.



Ahead of the encounter tonight, RCD Mallorca manager Vicente Moreno has named Baba Iddrisu in the matchday squad.



The hardworking midfielder who can play as a center-back has traveled with the team and is in line for a starting role.



This season, the 24-year-old has made 24 appearances but is yet to score or provide an assist.



His work rate however has been second to none with Atletico Madrid said to be monitoring his progress.

Check out the RCD Mallorca’s team for the visit to the Alfredo di Stefano stadium below:



Below is the full squad for the game tonight



Goalkeepers:



Manolo Reina, Miquel Parera, Elías Ramírez (B), Chus Ruiz (B)



Defenses:

Joan Sastre, Xisco Campos, Fran Gámez, Lumor Agbenyenu, Aleksander Sedlar, Antonio Raíllo, Martin Valjent, Fran González (B), Rafel Obrador (Cad)



Midfielders:



Josep Señé, Marc Pedraza, Iddrisu Baba, Alejandro Pozo, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodríguez, Yannis Salibur, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Aleix Febas, Takefusa Kubo, Luka Romero (Cad)



Forwards:



Lago Júnior, Pablo Chavarría, Ante Budimir, Cucho Hernández, Abdon Prats

