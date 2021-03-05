Baba Rahman reacts PAOK advance into Greek Cup semifinals

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahma has reacted to PAOK’s progress into the Greek Cup semifinals after overcoming Lamia in a two-legged tie.
The Blue and White lads advanced to the semifinal of the competition after white-washing Lamia 6-3 on aggregate.
PAOK defeated their opponents 5-2 in the first leg before holding them to a 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture.
Rahman, who put up another stellar display in the entire duration of the match, couldn’t hide his excitement over the feat.
The on-loan Chelsea fullback however urged his teammates to turn their focus on Sunday’s Super League encounter against Aris.
“Good game yesterday. We move to the semi-finals.”
“Time to rest and prepare for the weekend. Can't stop smiling. ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Rahman joined the club on loan from Chelsea during the winter transfer market.
