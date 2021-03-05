Baba Rahman reacts PAOK advance into Greek Cup semifinals

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahma

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahma has reacted to PAOK’s progress into the Greek Cup semifinals after overcoming Lamia in a two-legged tie.

The Blue and White lads advanced to the semifinal of the competition after white-washing Lamia 6-3 on aggregate.



PAOK defeated their opponents 5-2 in the first leg before holding them to a 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture.



Rahman, who put up another stellar display in the entire duration of the match, couldn’t hide his excitement over the feat.



The on-loan Chelsea fullback however urged his teammates to turn their focus on Sunday’s Super League encounter against Aris.



“Good game yesterday. We move to the semi-finals.”

“Time to rest and prepare for the weekend. Can't stop smiling. ⚽️⚽️⚽️





Rahman joined the club on loan from Chelsea during the winter transfer market.