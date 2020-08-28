Tennis News

Baby Jet and MANCWA invitational Tourney: Palm Beats Bagerbaseh to reach semifinals

Benjamin Palm in his elements on the court

Benjamin Palm saw off Winneba-based Japhet Bagerbaseh to reach the Baby Jet and MANCWA Commodities Top 16 invitational tournament semi-finals at the Army Officers Mess tennis club courts.

The Tennis Professionals of Ghana (TPG) number 4 came through 1-6,7-6(5)7-6(6) in a match that lasted three hours and 15 minutes.



Palm will play Bernard Ashitey Armaah who defeated Agassi Tomegah 5-7,6-4,6-2 in the last four on Friday.



Speaking to ghanatennis.org Bagerbaseh said, "I started very well, won the first set 6-1 but throughout the second set and final set I played poorly especially in the two tie-breaks".



The first saw Bagerbaseh dig deep to make a brilliant forehand winner to take the set 6-1. At 6 all in the 2nd set, Bagerbaseh created opportunities in Palm’s two service games as he came back from 4-2 tie-break, with one thrilling stroke rally bringing the crowd to life. But Palm forced to a 5-5 tie-break and raced through it.

The final set also went into tie-break as a double-fault saw Bagerbaseh slip 6-7 behind and a stinging return at his toes made it 6-8.



"Bagerbaseh is a tough and experienced player and I didn’t start well. I had to wait and fight and make him a bit uncomfortable and he started to get tired and that is when I became the aggressor" Palm said.



Other quarter final game saw TPG No.1 Johnson Acquah showing his superiority over Ronald Totimeh 6-1,2-6,6-2. Johnson will battle it out against Emmanuel Plange who also outwitted Richmond Armaah 7-6(5),3-6,6-2.

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.