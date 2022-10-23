'Bad news': Alexander Djiku injured in Strasbourg's drawn game against Toulouse

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku was in action for his Racing Strasbourg outfit on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the French Ligue 1 but he was taken off in the 26th minute.

In a matchday 12 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 French Ligue 1 campaign, the highly-rated defender started for his team in the heart of defense.



Unfortunately, he suffered an injury setback in the 26th minute of the contest and called for medical attention.



Unable to continue the game, Alexander Djiku had to be substituted for his place to be taken by Lucas Perin.



Although the extent of the injury is yet to be ascertained, he now risks missing a place in the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament is less than a month away from kicking off in Qatar.



