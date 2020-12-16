Balotelli needs time to come good at Monza - Kevin Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng has called for patience for new AC Monza teammate, Mario Balotelli Barwuah.
Balotelli, a 2010 Champions League winner is yet to make his debut for the Serie B side after joining the club this summer after nine months of being without a club.
The former Manchester City ace has started personal training but Boateng says Mario still has the desire to play but will need time to come good at the club.
“He needs time because he hasn't played for a long time," he said.
"The good thing is that he has a great desire."
"We are waiting for him to give us a hand and show what a player he is," he added.
Boateng scored a brace in their 5-0 win against Virtus Entella on Tuesday night.
