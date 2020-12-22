Barnabas Pogra wins Azumah Resources community cycling competition

Master Barnabas Pogra receiving the award

Master Barnabas Pogra, a native of Banu community in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region, displayed great stamina and resilience to win the Azumah Resources community cycling competition organized at Nadowli.

Master Pogra beat over 150 other competitors from 15 communities including; eight females and two senior citizens in the 20-kilometer journey to win the ultimate prize; a 32-inch Nasco flat screen television.



Master Joseph Dakyee and Master Linus Anatakanga who came second and third respectively, each took home a bicycle as their prizes.



Meanwhile, Ms Lovia Kuunole, a native of Charikpong came first among the ladies and was also presented with a 32-inch Nasco flat screen television whilst her seven other colleagues all took home a bicycle each as encouragement for their demonstration of courage to participate in the cycling event.



The two senior citizens who defied expectations that they would place last in the competition were also presented with special prizes for showing strength and resilience to beat many young ones even at their age.



In all, 14 bicycles, 20 mobile phones and two 32-inch Nasco flat screen televisions were presented to deserving cyclists. All other participants of the competition got an Azumah Resources Ghana Limited branded T-shirt and refreshment.

Mr Hector Nyinaku, the Country Administrator and Logistics Manager, Azumah Resources Ghana Limited noted that the essence of the competition was to enhance the company’s relations with the community members while maintaining healthy lifestyles.



He hinted that next year’s event would be organized based on teams so that individuals who came first would take their prizes while another prize would be presented to the team they belonged to.



Mr Nyinaku therefore urged the communities to form their teams and start training towards next year’s event to enhance their chances of winning prizes for themselves and their teams as well



Naa Kenneth Nyanuba, the Acting Paramount Chief of Charikpong, noted that games had the potential to promote unity and peace amongst people and lauded Azumah Resources Ghana Limited for adopting games as means to promote peace and unity in the area even though the company was yet to start mining. He appealed to participants who won prizes to take good care of them in order for them to last long to serve their intended purposes.



Master Barnabas Pogra and Ms Lovia Kuunole, winners of the cycling competition for the male and female categories, expressed gratitude to Azumah Resources for the prizes and said it would improve their television viewing experience.