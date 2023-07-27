Bawumia is the Erling Haaland of Ghana politics - NPP executive claims

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been compared to Manchester City's striker Erling Halaand with the moniker 'Haaland of Ghana Politics' being slapped on him.

Haaland's efficiency in front of goal sets him apart from other strikers. The traits were evident as he won the top scorer in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.



His goals played a huge role in Man City's treble win - UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup.



While describing the 2024 election as champions league, Essikado-Ketan constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Frederick Afful said just like Haaland did for City, Bawumia is the capable candidate who could lead the New Patriotic Party to victory.



"Me, Kwabena Afful the chairman of this constituency I would say the 2024 election is the Champions League final. In the recent champions league final, it was a match between Manchester City and Inter Milan. Who was Manchester City's striker? Is it, not Haaland? Haaland made Man City win the champions league. When you come to Ghanaian politics, our Haaland is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. He is the man to lead in 2024 and win the power for us, break the eight, and set the record," he said in a video sighted by GhanaWeb on Facebook.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is one of the 10 candidates contesting party's presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.



The other candidates include former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister, Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku.



EE/KPE