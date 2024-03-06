Bayern Munich interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremi Frimpong

German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a summer move for promising talent Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutch-Ghanaian defender has impressed over the past two seasons, with this season standing out as he plays a key role in Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga success.



Sources indicate Bayern Munich's keen interest in Frimpong's skills and impact on the field, leading them to consider a significant investment to secure his talents.



However, any potential deal may depend on the appointment of a new manager who values Frimpong's potential contribution.

Bayer Leverkusen is said to be open to transferring Frimpong if Bayern meets his €45 million release clause.



The versatile 23-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future, focusing on aiding Leverkusen in their Bundesliga title chase.



With 14 goal contributions in the league this season, including eight goals and six assists, Frimpong's impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, making him a sought-after prospect in the upcoming transfer window.