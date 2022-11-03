6
Be calm, Black Stars squad will be released- GFA tells Ghanaians

Thu, 3 Nov 2022

Director of Communications at the GFA Henry Asante Twum has urged Ghanaians to stay calm as Coach Otto is working assiduously behind the scenes to release Ghana's squad for the world cup in Qatar.

The GFA is mandated to name Ghana's squad by November 14, 2022, but many fans expected a provisional squad list to be released before it is whittled down to the final 26-man squad.

Speaking exclusively to Untoldstories TV GH, the former Sports Journalists insist they cannot hide anything from Ghanaians hence advises them to remain calm

"Unlike the game against Nigeria, you can not hide your squad. If you decide not to name your squad, FIFA will publish it".

" The Coach has submitted his squad, the management committee has met once Henry Asante Twum told Untoldstories TV GH.

" Please be calm and don't worry, you will get the squad or you will see the squad when all the processes have been judicially followed he added.

