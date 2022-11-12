0
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez praises Jeremy Doku ahead of tournament

Jeremy Doku Goallls Belgium player, Jeremy Doku

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Belgium national team coach Roberto Martinez has praised Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The former Anderlecht player is seen to be a quality winger, but his fitness is still an issue. He has only made one Ligue 1 start so far this season.

"When I talk about him, I have to smile. He's one of those players who can bring magic to his game. We need players who can be one-on-one. It's true that he hasn't played enough, but I'm I don't agree with the fact that his body is difficult to handle," he said.

"In the U21, we have seen everything about him that we want to see, he is physically fit enough to play the role we want to give him," he stated.

Jeremy Doku made his first appearance for the Belgian national team on 5 September 2020 against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. Three days later, he scored his first goal for the Belgian national team in a 5–1 win against Iceland.

