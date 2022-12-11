'Benching Ronaldo was worst decision' - Fans question failure to shake hands with Morocco players

Portugal national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans have shared mixed reactions after Ronaldo's teary exit in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup did not end on a high as his team suffered a shock 1-0 loss against Morocco in the last eight on Saturday.



Despite coming into the match as favourites, A Selecao were stunned by a well-timed header from Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri.



Ronaldo, who started in all Group H matches, was overlooked by Fernando Santos just like in the Round of 16 when Portugal defeated Switzerland 6-1.



Despite being introduced with 40 minutes to go, the veteran 37-year-old could not help his team get a much-needed equaliser.



Morocco made history by being the first African nation into the last four whereby they will play defending champions France. The latter defeated England 2-1.



Here are the reactions by fans.

Ronaldo has won half a billion hearts



It is just a trophy that you missed. Remember not everybody can win hearts. You have won our hearts. At least half a billion hearts. We are with you as always no matter what - Jegankumar Koteeswaran.



Santos to blame?



Portugal coach [Fernando Santos] really ended Portugal's run in the world cup. His ego made your nation kicked out of the game. Benching you was the worst decision - Rajeev.



It hurt to watch Ronaldo cry



Never has my heart hurt more than watching Cristiano cry. There will never be another you! You are the greatest ever was, ever is and ever will be! Wishing nothing but the best always, my teenage love - Anu.

Portugal got what they deserved



Too Bad that his team gave up on him in the middle of a World Cup Portugal got what it deserved, unfortunately, Ronaldo did not - Sahaar.



Classless Ronaldo?



Ronaldo straight down the tunnel in tears instead of congratulating and shaking the hands of the Morocco players. Classless as ever - Nick Deal.



Messi would shake hands in defeat



The difference between Ronaldo and Messi. Messi loses, and wouldn’t walk off without shaking hands with the opposition. Ronaldo is selfish, and undignified. Messi all day for me - Nathan Sheridan.

Ronaldo is a great player



All things must come to an end, Ronaldo, you are a great player. Only one Ronaldo - Royston Joseph.



Nigeria did not see half of what Ronaldo saw



Ronaldo has been through a lot this 2022 even Nigerians didn't see half of what Ronaldo has seen - Adam Sdq.



Ronaldo was betrayed



Ronaldo is hurt, he feels he has been forsaken and betrayed by his favorite club and the national team - Taa-irema Jamaldeen.

We can't have it all



Ronaldo should remember that we are human beings, we can't have it all - Toheeb Timobi Timtop.