Benjamin Acquah scores for Helsingborgs in win over GAIS

Benjamin Acquah 23.png Ghana midfielder Benjamin Acquah

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Benjamin Acquah scored his first league goal for Helsingborgs IF in the Swedish Superettan on Tuesday, securing a 2-1 victory against GAIS at the Olympiastadion.

The 22-year-old, who previously played for Ebusua Dwarfs, netted the equaliser in the 39th minute after GAIS had taken the lead from the spot through Jörgen Julius Lindberg.

Helsingborgs continued to press forward, and their efforts paid off when Iraqi international Amar Muhsin scored the winning goal in the 76th minute.

The victory was crucial for Helsingborgs as it takes them to 14th place on the league table with 3 points after 5 games.

Meanwhile, GAIS remain in 3rd place with 10 points after the loss. The game was the fifth league appearance for Acquah since he joined Helsingborgs on a permanent deal for three years after an initial loan, and his goal will be a boost to his confidence and the team's morale.

Benjamin Acquah's good performance during the loan earned him the permanent deal.

Source: footballghana.com
