Berekum Chelsea deny rumours of Stephen Amankona's move to Hearts of Oak

Stephen Amankona

Berekum Chelsea have responded to recent speculations linking their striker, Stephen Amankona, to Hearts of Oak, dismissing the reports as mere rumours.

The club's Executive Chairman, Nana Kwame Nketia, addressed the issue during an interview with Ghanasportspage.com on Sunday.



When questioned about the alleged interest from Hearts of Oak, Nketia clarified, "None of the clubs has shown interest. We haven't received any letter. It's a rumour."



Amankona, who returned to Berekum Chelsea in January after an unsuccessful spell at Asante Kotoko, had reportedly been approached by Hearts of Oak for a potential transfer ahead of the upcoming season.

However, the club's executive chairman denied any concrete discussions or interest from the 2020/21 Ghanaian champions.



The 23-year-old attacker had previously played a crucial role for Berekum Chelsea during the 2020/21 Ghanaian top-flight season, scoring 10 goals in 28 matches and helping the team reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.



He then moved to Asante Kotoko for two seasons but struggled to make a significant impact, tallying three goals in 19 appearances.