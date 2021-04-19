Berekum Chelsea fans beat Ebusua Dwarfs coach as they suspected him of carrying juju

Ernest Thompson Quartey was given emergency treatment by his team's medical staff

It's another weekend in the Ghana Premier League and news of another fan violence at a league centre has been recorded.

The Bono and Ahafo Regions is fast gaining notoriety for being the hub of hooliganism and fan violence as they have been more than two cases recorded in the Division One League.



Supporters of Berekum Chelsea have assaulted the head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs Ernest Thompson Quartey during half time of their matchday 20 clash.



According to the Dwarfs coach he was just about to enter the dressing room at half time when he was accosted by some fans of Berekum Chelsea numbering about 30 who demanded they wanted to conduct a search on him since he had juju on him.



The coach resisted which irked these irate fans who inflicted some heavy punches in his midriff and body.

During the struggle, they stole his wallet and also tore the shirt that he was wearing.



The coach was given emergency treatment by his team's medical staff but has been sent to the Sunyani Hospital for treatment.



