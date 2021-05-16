Bernard Mensah clinches Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas

Bernard Mensah with teammates

Bernard Mensah has won the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas after victory on the final day against Goztepe.

The Ghana midfielder missed the game despite being named in the squad following his return from injury as Besiktas defeated Goztepe 2-1 at the Gursel Arksel Stadium.



Croatian midfielder Domagoj Vidal opened the scoring for Besiktas after ten minutes before Alpaslan Ozturk levelled for the home side.



Rashid Ghezzal scored the winner with 20 minutes left from the spot.



Besiktas won the league on goal difference after finishing with 80 points, same as second place Galatasaray.

It is Mensah's first league title in Europe after spells in Portugal and Spain with Vitoria Guimaraes and Atletico Madrid respectively.



He is currently on loan at Besiktas from Kayserispor with the former having the option of making the deal a permanent one.



Mensah could win the double if Besiktas beat Antalyaspor in the final of the Turkish Cup on Tuesday.



The 26-year-old has made 31 Super Lig appearances, scoring 4 goals.