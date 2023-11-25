Bernard Mensah enters goal king race with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi after scoring 8th goal

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah, showcased his goal-scoring prowess, netting a remarkable brace to further close the gap with Cristiano Ronaldo on the league's goal-king chart.

The highly-regarded midfielder played a pivotal role for his team in the Week 14 game of the ongoing league campaign.



Despite a slow start by Al Tai, Al Raed seized control of the match, finding the back of the net in the 12th minute, courtesy Júlio Tavares.



Another goal followed in the 27th minute, with Yahya Sunbul making his mark for the visitors.



Undeterred by the deficit, Al Tai rallied, determined to narrow the gap before halftime.



In the 42nd minute, star midfielder Bernard Mensah stepped up, converting a crucial spot-kick and reigniting hope for his team in the second half.

Carrying that momentum into the latter part of the game, Mensah delivered another spectacular performance.



In the 90th minute, he scored his second goal, and in injury time, he provided an assist, contributing to Al Tai's thrilling comeback.



The match concluded in dramatic fashion with a 4-3 victory for Al Tai.



Mensah's goal tally for the season now stands at an impressive 8, and he has also provided valuable assists.



However, he faces stiff competition from Cristiano Ronaldo, who has notched up 15 goals and 7 assists.

Mensah's goal count aligns with that of renowned players like Karim Benzema and Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca.



As the Ghanaian midfielder continues his stellar performances in the Saudi Pro League, the race for the goal-king title promises to be an exciting and closely contested battle.



JNA/AE