Bernard Mensah scores debut goal for Beskitas in their 1-3 away win over Trabzonspor

Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scored his debut league goal for Besiktas in their 3-1 away victory against Trabzonspor in the opening day of the Turkish SuperLig.

The midfielder scored from the spot-kick for his new side in the 64th minute of the match to double his side’s lead.



Tyler Boyd gave Beskitas the lead on the 29th minutes.



Jermaine Lens made it 3-0 for the visitors with fourteen minutes to fulltime.

The host got a late consolation from AbdulKadir Omur but it wasn’t enough as the visitors maintained their two goal lead till the end of the game.



Mensah was replaced in the 81st minute after his impressive outing.



He joined the Turkish giants this season and is set to play a key role for the side throughout the campaign.

