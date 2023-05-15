0
Bernard Morrison wins Tanzanian Premier League with Yanga SC

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison won the Tanzanian Premier League with Young Africans [Yanga SC] over the weekend following their victory over Dodoma Jiji.

Young Africans retained the NBC Mainland Tanzania Premier League title for the 29th time after recording a 4-2 victory over Dodoma Jiji FC at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga won the title with 74 points while their closest rivals Simba have 67points as the season draws to a close.

This is the second title Yanga has won this season, having managed to clinch the Community Shield by beating Simba on August 13 last year at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Morrison made 16 league appearances and also featured four times in Yanga’s African campaign scoring once.

He also played a crucial role in Yanga’s 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants FC in the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup tournament.

Morrison is set to miss the second leg of the clash to be played in South Africa due to a ban which has been placed on him by the country.

