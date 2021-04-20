Bernard Tekpetey excels in Ludogorets win over Levski Sofia

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

Black Stars forward, Bernard Tekpetey, excelled for his side Ludogorets in their 3-0 win over Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian Parva Liga on Sunday.

A brace from Cauly Oliveira Souza and Claudiu Keseru’s goal settled the encounter in the much-anticipated game.



Tekpetey was penalized in his side’s game against CSKA Sofia last week in the Bulgarian Cup semi-final and could not play a part as they suffer a 2-1 defeat which resulted in their exit from the competition.



He made a return during their game against Levski Sofia over the weekend and was superb having being involved in two of the three goals scored by the club.



The Eagles took the lead in the 8th minute when the Ghanaian attacker found Kiril Despodov with a great long pass, who faked a masterful Reras to Claudiu Kesheriu to slot home the first goal.

Three minutes later, Ludogorets scored their second goal through Cauly Oliveira Souza and once again Tekpetey was involved in that goal.



In the 77th minute, Cauly Oliveira Souza scored to seal victory for the club.



Ludogorets are on top of the table with 58 points after 24 matches.