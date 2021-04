Black Stars forward Bernard Tekpetey

Black Stars forward Bernard Tekpetey is expected to feature for Ludogorets in their game against Levski Sofia later today.

The enterprising forward missed his side game against CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian cup semi-final.



He was penalized in that match and could play a part in their 2-1 defeat which resulted to their elimination form the competition.

But according to reports in the Bulgarian media Tekpetey will start tonight.