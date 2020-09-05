Bernard Tekpetey grabs three assists in Ludogorets heavy win over Sozopol

Click for Market Deals →
Ludogorets Razgrad forward Bernard Tekpetey provided an astonishing three assists in their 4-0 demolition of Sozopol.
The 23-year-old turned the demolition man with three sleek assists to hand the side victory against Sozopol at the Huvepharma Arena stadium.
The Ghanaian provided an assists for brace-hero Claudiu Ke?erü before teeing up Mavis Tchibota to also get on the scoresheet.
Tekpetey is putting himself in good shape ahead of the start of the Bulgarian top-flight league.
