Sports News Sat, 5 Sep 2020

Bernard Tekpetey grabs three assists in Ludogorets heavy win over Sozopol

Ludogorets Razgrad forward Bernard Tekpetey provided an astonishing three assists in their 4-0 demolition of Sozopol.

The 23-year-old turned the demolition man with three sleek assists to hand the side victory against Sozopol at the Huvepharma Arena stadium.

The Ghanaian provided an assists for brace-hero Claudiu Ke?erü before teeing up Mavis Tchibota to also get on the scoresheet.

Tekpetey is putting himself in good shape ahead of the start of the Bulgarian top-flight league.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

