Besiktas ace Bernard Mensah vows to not take penalty again

Ghana midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has pledged not to take any penalty again after he missed in Besiktas' 2-0 win over Kayserispor last Sunday.

The 26-year-old had the chance to put his side in the lead after 12 minutes against his former club but missed from the spot.



Mensah has been the main penalty take at Besiktas this season, however, after the miss, he revealed he will be staying away from spot-kicks for some time.



"I do not want to take a penalty again," he told the technical team following his disappointment after the game.

The ex-Atletico Madrid player was replaced in the 73rd minute by Necip Uysal.



Besiktas netted twice with four minutes left to grab victory against the Blood and Golds.



Georges-Kevin Nkoudou scored from the spot in the 89th minute before Ajdin Hasic sealed victory in injury time.