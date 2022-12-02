Big match preview: All you need to know about Ghana’s crucial encounter against Uruguay

Andre Dede Ayew and Luis Suarez

When the draw for the 2022 World Cup produced a final Group H clash between the Black Stars of Ghana and the La Celeste of Uruguay, expectations were that it was going to be a feisty encounter but not many thought it would turn out to be a group decider.

The history between the countries which to some extent has been overblown was always going to make this tie a mouth-watering one and the nature of the group standings has added an extra layer to the excitement surrounding this game.



The permutations as earlier done by GhanaWeb show that a straight win sends Ghana through to the knockout phase whiles a draw and a defeat for South Korea in their game against Portugal will also be enough to ensure that Ghana secures a third knockout stage qualification.



For Uruguay, their work is not cut out. Even if they win, they will need help from Portugal to beat South Korea to go through to the next round.



Team News



Ghana



Coach Otto Addo faced the press on Thursday and indicated that there are not injury worries in the camp of the Black Stars.



Left back, Gideon Mensah who picked up a cramp has confirmed to GhanaWeb that he is fully fit and ready to roar.



Uruguay

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo was added to the squad for the tournament but has yet to feature for country. It is unlikely that he will start today.



Head-to-Head



Ghana and Uruguay have met only once which was the much-talked about 2010 World Cup quarter-final clash.



Bar that game, there isn’t much history between the two countries.



Key Players



Mohammed Kudus for Ghana



With two goals and an assist from two games, Mohammed Kudus has become the face of the current Black Stars team. Ghanaians will be counting on him to produce another magical performance today.



Ghanaians will also be expecting strong performances from the likes Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu and Daniel Amartey.

Luis Suarez



Luis Suarez started Uruguay’s match against Portugal from the bench but with so much riding on this game especially for him, it is expected that he will lead the line for the Uruguayans.



He has already started the mind games with some strong statements about the games.



What the coaches are saying



Otto Addo



Black Stars coach, Otto Addo says his team will approach the game as a ‘normal match’ and will not be drawn into the emotions.



"For me, it's a normal game and we want to qualify for the next stage. Even if the game is not against Uruguay, we will still play the game with the same energy," Otto Addo said ahead of the game in his pre-match interview.



Diego Alonso

Alonso says his team has only one job today and that’s to beat Ghana and secure a move to the next round.



"We know where we have to aim and what we have to do. We are going to give everything in the next game to qualify. "he said.



World Cup form



Ghana



Ghana have lost and won one each of their first two matches of the 2022 World Cup. In both two matches which were against Portugal and South Korea, Ghana conceded five and scored five.



Uruguay



Uruguay drew their first match against South Korea, recording zero shot on target in the game.



They lost 2-0 to Portugal in the second group H game. They are yet to score in the tournament.

Big statements

Luis Suarez



Suarez faced the media on Thursday and had some strong words to say about Ghana and the game.



"I don’t need to apologise. I’d apologise if I injured a player but in this situation, I handled the ball, I take a red card and the Ghana player missed the penalty. It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. It’s not my responsibility." said Suarez ahead of the game against Ghana on Friday.



Thomas Partey



For Ghana, it was deputy skipper Thomas Partey who faced the press and had disclosed the mindset with which Ghana will approach the game.



“I was very young, I was playing colts in Ashaiman” Partey said when where he was when Ghana played against Uruguay in 2010.



He added, “it was a game of football, everything can happen. We had the chance to score the penalty but we were unlucky, the ball did not go in but I think that we are going into this game well prepared. We know what we have to do to win. We have to work hard and stick to the plan of our coach.”