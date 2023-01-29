3
Menu
Sports

Black Galaxies MKHKYD: Social media users flog GFA over CHAN 2022 flop

Black Galaxies Exit The Black Galaxies after a training session

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users had a go at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the exit of the Black Galaxies from the ongoing Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

The Annor Walker-led team were kicked out of the tournament after a quarter-final defeat to Niger on January 28, 2023.

Niger put two past the blunt Black Galaxies as the West African side booked their place in the last four.

An own goal by Konadu Yiadom and a fabulous goal by Hainikoye secured Niger the win over the two-time finalist.

On Twitter, people are angry at the continued deterioration of the fortunes of Ghana football at the continental level.

Some recalled the last time Ghana lost a CAF match which was against Comoros at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon whiles for others, the whole football set up of Ghana, they held, needed an overhaul.

Others saw the fun side of the occurence making light of the defeat. "Black Galaxies MKHKYD" is one of such tweets.

MKHKYD is in reference to a recent trend where the abbreviation is employed to question why people engage and or participate in an action that doesn't end well.

MKHKYD is the abbreviation for Mo Koor Hor Kor Yeer Dien (Twi equivalent of what did you go there to do?)

See some reactions below:















GhanaWeb Match Report:

Augustine Agyapong almost gave Niger the lead through a misplaced backpass but Danlad Ibrahim reacted quickly to save the ball for a corner.

Niger eventually put themselves ahead after Konadu Yiadom carelessly turn in Imrana's header inside the 11th minute.

The Black Galaxies did not look sharp up front and, therefore, made no significant incursion for an equaliser as the opening half ended 1-0.

Niger again had a strong start to the second period and as a result, extended their lead through Soumana Hainikoye.

Hainikoye scored a goal of the tournament contender after he beautifully bent the ball to the far post from outside the box, giving Danlad Ibrahim no option to make a save.

Similar to the first half, Ghana was lackadaisical upfront, failing to have a shot on target until the inside stoppage time when substitute Augustine Boakye's goal-bound shot was blocked off the line.

Niger have advanced and will face the host nation Algeria on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: