0
Menu
Sports

Black Galaxies to face Al Ahly in a friendly

Match Report: Black Galaxies Beat Nigeria 2 0 In Cape Coast 77 Black Galaxies

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies of Ghana will take on Egyptian giant Al Ahly in a friendly match as part of preparations ahead of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) which will be staged in Algeria from January 13- February 4, 2023.

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 2:30 pm.

Coach Annor Walker’s side are currently camping in Cairo, Egypt to fine-tune their preparations for the tournament.

As part of their preparations, the team played against the U20 of Egypt in a behind-closed-doors game at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

The Black Galaxies won the game 2-0 courtesy of goals from Kofi Kordzi and Slyvester Simba in the first and second half respectively.

The team is now billed to test themselves against the most successful football club in Egypt and one of the best in Africa in another behind-closed-doors encounter on Saturday.

Black Galaxies are in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco in Group C.

The Black Galaxies who have been absent from the tournament since 2014 will announce their return in their opening match against Madagascar on January 15 in Constantine, Algeria.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992