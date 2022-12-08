1
Black Galaxies to face Hearts of Oak in a friendly on Dec. 11

Gala Untitled.png Black Galaxies vs Hearts of Oak

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Galaxies of Ghana will play Hearts of Oak in a friendly game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

The match will serve as a preparatory game for the home-based national team players ahead of the 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

Ghana is in Group C where they face defending champions Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.

Hearts of Oak will also be preparing ahead of the Ghana Premier League which continues immediately after the World Cup finals from December 19, 2022.

The Phobians take a trip to Nsoatre for their match day nine game against Nsoatreman FC.

The friendly game will be a good test for the two teams as they prepare for their respective competitions.

