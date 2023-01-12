1
Black Galaxies yet to receive unpaid bonuses with a day more to start 2023 CHAN - Reports

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies are yet to receive their bonuses for qualifying for the 2023 Championship of African Nations tournament.

Ghana booked qualification in September 2022 after beating Nigeria on penalties, ending a 6-year search for qualification to the tournament meant for local-based players.

The tournament is a day away from starting, but the playing body and the technical team are yet to receive their bonuses, multiple reports indicate.

The team played four games in the qualifying round, winning three and drawing one.

They beat Benin 4-0 on aggregate before beating Nigeria 5-4 on penalties after the tie ended two-all on aggregate.

Ghana is paired in Group C together with Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco for the CHAN tournament.

The Black Galaxies will begin their campaign against Madagascar on Sunday, January 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, Morocco have pulled out of the tournament, leaving Ghana's group with three countries.

