Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson scores, provide assist on PAOK FC Ladies debut

Sharon.jfif Sharon Sampson

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana attacker, Sharon Sampson had the chance to debut for her new club, PAOK Ladies FC on Sunday afternoon.

On her debut, the talented forward proved she is the real deal after she had a direct hand in three goals to help her team to cruise to a 6-0 thumping win over Kastoria WFC.

Sharon Sampson, 20, started for PAOK FC Ladies today in the Women Super League Round 10 contest against Kastoria WFC determined to make a mark.

Leading the lines with her imposing figure, she scored a brace and also provided one assist to ensure her team secured the big win to amass the three crucial points.

The win keeps PAOK FC Ladies top of the Greek Women’s Super League standings.

With Sharon providing just the needed squad boost, the club is confident about winning the league title at the end of the 2022/23 season.

