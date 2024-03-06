Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu signs for French side FC Fleury 91 Feminines

Menu ›
Wed, 6 Mar 2024 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Black Queens star Evelyn Badu has moved to France and signed for FC Fleury 91 Feminines after two seasons in Norway.
The French side announced that the 21-year-old has joined the club on a one-year deal.
Evelyn scored two goals in 25 appearances for Avaldsnes but the club were demoted from the Toppserien last season.
The former Hasaacas star was unveiled alongside Cameroon international Bernadette Ngaseh Mbele.
Badu was named the 2022 CAF Women Youth Player of the Year and also the CAF Women Interclub Player of the Year.
