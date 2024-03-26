Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei names Jose Mourinho as his role model

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei has named former Chelsea and AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho as his role model.

His comment comes after leading Ghana's U-20 team to annex gold at the 13th African Games.



In the finals staged at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night, the Satellites recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win against Uganda with Jerry Afriyie scoring the only goal of the game.



Speaking in an interview, the Belgian-trained football coach said Brighton Manager, Roberto De Zerbi is doing a wonderful job at the moment but named the legendary Portuguese coach as his role model.

Ofei described the former Real Madrid and Manchester United head coach as the best coach ever.



"At the moment Roberto de Zerbi is doing a wonderful job at Brighton but for me, it is Jose Mourinho," he told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.



"He has managed big characters and always brings the best out of his players. Jose Mourinho is my coaching role model and me, he is the best coach," he added.