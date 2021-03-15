Black Satellites players are not good enough for Black Stars - Sam Johnson

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson

There has been a clamor from a section of Ghanaian football fans to fast track the triumphant Black Satellite squad into the Black Stars as was done in 2010.

Already about five players have reportedly been earmarked for a place in the Black Stars but former Black Stars player Sam Johnson aka Foyoo thinks these players are not ripe for Black Stars and should be given the needed time to mature.



The five players being considered for the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are the tournament’s best player and playmaker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, free-kick specialist, Percious Boah, Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye and Philemon Baffour.



The Black Satellites won Ghana's fourth U-20 title when they defeated Uganda 2-0 but many are of the opinion that this crop of players are the worst of them all.



According to Sam Johnson, their best performance in the tournament came in the finals against Uganda and clearly are not good enough for the Black Stars.

“The best performance of the U20 happens to be the final game against Uganda.



“Their performance in the other group games were not the best,” Sam Johnson told Space fm.



“However, I don't agree with people who are pushing them [Black Satellites players] to the senior national team, the Black Stars.



“They need to be mature very well before we consider pushing them into the Black Stars.” He told Space FM.