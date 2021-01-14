Black Starlets coach Ben Fokuo hopeful of 'bright future' for U-17 players

Black Starlets

Head coach of the national U-17 team, Ben Fokuo believes players from the current team will 'go places' despite their elimination from the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championships.

The Black Starlets failed to qualify for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations to be staged in Morocco later this year after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Ivory Coast on Tuesday. The defeat meant the team failed to progress hence the failure to qualify for Morocco 2021.



But Ben Fokuo believes there is so much quality in the team to make progress in their careers.

"The fact that we lost doesn’t mean that the team won’t go places. Sometimes you look at the quality of players you have and it tells you that they will go places," he told the GFA Communications team.



"If we lost a game doesn’t mean that the team won’t go places in terms of individual players. That’s not the end for the U-17 team though we are out of the competition but we look ahead for a brighter future. Some of the players will still be in the U-17 team and some will progress to the U-20 and they will improve and help us win trophies," he added.