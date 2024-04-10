Black Stars are experiencing bad times but Otto Addo needs our support - Ghanaians told

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the new technical team of the Black Stars, led by head coach Otto Addo.

Henry Asante explained that, despite the recent setbacks the team has suffered, it is imperative that Ghanaians support Otto Addo and his team to succeed.



According to the GFA’s spokesperson, Ghanaians have experienced good times with the Black Stars and that with the necessary backing, Otto Addo can help the team return to its glory days.



“Ghanaians have experienced good times in the past, so when the team performs poorly, everyone is very concerned, but we have a new technical team. Joseph Laumann, Joseph Panstil, and Fatau Dauda are back behind Otto Addo. I know these are difficult times, but let’s remain composed while the new team works diligently to return us to our rightful place.”



With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali in sight, Asante Twum is optimistic that the Black Stars will have a full team for the all-important assignment in June.

”We should have all our players fully fit by the time the season ends, so I’m confident that we will be in a strong position to compete very soon. Kudus, Thomas, Amartey, Djiku, Gideon Mensah, and all of our key players are fit and healthy.



“I’m pleased for Inaki Williams, who won his first trophy with Athletic Bilbao over the weekend. It’s great for his self-confidence and mental health, and hopefully he can carry that over to the Black Stars,” he added.



JNA/EK