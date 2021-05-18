Black Stars can’t win AFCON with $100m budget - Obiri Boahen

The Black Stars of Ghana

• Nana Obiri speaks against the $25m budget for the Black Stars

• He believes that only a well-structured plan can help Ghana to end its long wait for an Afcon trophy



• The Black Stars have been tasked by the President to win the 2022 Afcon and reach the World Cup Semis with a $25m budget



Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, has said that no amount of money can be given to the Black Stars to end the 40-year Afcon drought without a proper plan.



Nana Obiri Boahen's comments come after the government budgeted $25 million for the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations campaign and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The legal practitioner has joined the campaign against the monetization of the Black Stars but to him, the team cannot win the Afcon in 2022 even if the government gives them a $100M budget.

“The question is we can even give $100M dollars for the Black Stars but if we don’t organize ourselves well we won’t win the African Cup."



“They can give us $100M but if the organization is not well-done nothing will come out of it. Because winning the African cup mostly depends on formidable organization."



However, he added that only committed and dedicated players and a proper national plan can help break the 40-year Afcon trophy drought.



“So we can even make the amount $300M but if the organization is not well done and well packaged we will go to the African cup and come back empty-handed,” he advised.