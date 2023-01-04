Black Stars captaincy decision in 2019 came from me - Kwasi Appiah reveals

Former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah has stated that the decision to take the captaincy from Asamoah Gyan in 2019 came from him.

Kwasi Appiah named Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, captain of the Black Stars in 2013.



The captaincy was given to Andre Ayew ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana placed first in Group F and exited the tournament after losing to Tunisia on penalties (4-5).



"I see captaincy as when you are on the pitch you represent the coach and take command of all the players. The decision that I took I sat and thought about it and at that time nobody loves Gyan more than me," he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on Youtube

"During my tenure, he helped me along the way he was the one striking. When we were going to the Cup of Nations in South Africa John Mensah was the captain,"



"That time John wasn't in Ghana so I called him and told him John I have moved you to general captain I am giving the captaincy to Asamoah Gyan. I took that decision when I took the decision then I informed the authorities that this is the decision I have taken."