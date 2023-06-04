Black Stars coach George Boateng watches Alidu Seidu in Clermont's win over PSG

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng watched Alidu Seidu when Clermont Foot defeated giants Paris Saint Germain on the French Ligue 1 final day.

Boateng was at the Parc des Princes to watch the Black Stars defender in action as his outfit cruised to victory away on Saturday.



He also had the privilege of watching striker Grejohn Kyei who is interested in playing for Ghana.



The former Aston Villa Under-23 coach has been touring Europe, monitoring Ghanaian players' 2023 AFCON qualifiers this month.



Meanwhile, head coach, Chris Hughton and Didi Dramani have been monitoring players in the local scene.



Alidu Seidu started and lasted the entire duration as Clermont Foot inflicted a 3-2 win over PSG.

The host, PSG, took the lead in the 16th minute as Sergio Ramos headed them in front from a short corner routine.



In the 29th minute, Alidu Seidu fouled Achraf Hakimi in the box, leading to a penalty that was converted by Kylian Mbappe to extend PSG's lead to 2-0.



But Clermont Foot came from behind to secure the three maximum points against the Ligue 1 winners.



Goals from Johan Gastien, Mehdi Zeffane, and French-born Ghanaian Grejohn Kyei propelled Clermont Foot to victory.



The Black Stars will face Madagascar in their fifth Group E game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on June 18.