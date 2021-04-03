Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah set for injury return

Mensah is expected to earn some game time for Vitoria Guimaraes

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah is set to make a return from injury against Tondela in the Portuguese top-flight on Sunday.

The 22-year-old has been missing in action for his side since 14 March due to an injury he picked up against Gil Vicente in a league game.



Mensah missed the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome due to the injury.



The former Red Bull Salzberg left-back has resumed training with his side as he looks to gain match fitness for this weekend’s game.

He is expected to earn some game time for Vitoria Guimaraes.



Gideon Mensah has made 16 appearances for Vitoria Guimaraes in the ongoing campaign.